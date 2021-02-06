Compromise on corruption against PTI philosophy: Shibli
LAHORE, Feb 06 (DNA): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting
Shibli Faraz said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government did not
believe in deals and it was against the basic philosophy of the PTI to
reach a compromise with those who looted the public money.
Talking to the media here, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s
stance was crystal clear that no deal could take place with those who
looted the public wealth for their personal motives.
Regarding Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said it was an alliance
in which everyone was focusing on personal interests. He said that
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) could not exercise politics which the
Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) wanted, as the former had the
government in Sindh and representation in Senate, adding that the latter
was trying to get a clean chit for its leadership.
To another question, he said that in the next one year, Pakistan
Television and Radio Pakistan would be seen as different departments.
The government was going to improve things in an organised way to
restore the repute of both the institutions, he added.
He said that the government wanted to make Senate elections transparent
but, on the other hand, some people were opposing it.
The minister said that certain people wanted horse-trading system,
adding that such elements believed in money and they had always done
politics on the basis of their wealth.
Shibli said that show of hands bill would be presented in the National
Assembly, and those who would oppose it and those who wanted
transparency in the electoral process would be separated.
To another question, he said that all allies of the government
understand things and were on one page.
Regarding David Rose case, Shibli said that the opposition was in habit
of distributing sweets without understanding things. He said that the
case was just at initial stage and issues had been framed only
currently.
=======
Related News
War cannot return to Pakistan’s border, this is our red line: Moeed
ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan s National Security Adviser Moeed Yousuf hasRead More
AJK President asks Biden to play a mediatory role over Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (DNA): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan hasRead More
Comments are Closed