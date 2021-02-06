Bilawal says govt trying to make Supreme Court controversial

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (DNA): Pakistan people’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari Saturday criticised the government for preparing a Presidential

Ordinance for holding the Senate elections through open balloting.

In a statement here Saturday, the PPP Chairman has said that the

government has got nervous due to the pressure asserted by the Pakistan

Democratic Movement (PDM).

He questioned that when the said issue was already in the Supreme Court

for advice then why the government was in a hurry to bring the

ordinance?

The PPP chairman said that Imran Khan making the Senate election

disputed. “The government wants to rig the election by using every

trick,” Bilawal alleged.

“The government has adopted undemocratic attitude over the matter,” he

claimed. “They brought the matter to the parliament when a presidential

reference was already under the hearing of the Supreme Court,” PPP

leader said.

The PPP chairman said this was the first step being taken by the

government to make the Supreme Court of Pakistan controversial and an

attempt to bring the highest court of the country under pressure. He

said the government has never shown seriousness in engaging any

political party in a serious dialogue regarding the issue.

“If they want to exert pressure over the supreme court (on the matter),”

Bilawal Bhutto questioned. “It is the right of the Parliament to

legislate about election as it is the place to introduce electoral

reforms,” PPP chairman said.

Bilawal said by taking this step the government has shown that his own

parliamentarians are not trustworthy as Prime Minister Imran Khan is not

satisfied with his numbers for the Senate and he wanted to keep his

members under pressure.

He said the PTI’s attempt to rig the Senate elections is bound to fail

and the government is trying to make the institutions as well as the

Senate elections controversial for its own gains. He said all the

parties in the PDM would jointly contest the Senate elections to resist

the government.

He said only the parliament has a right to bring an amendment in the

constitution while the government staged attacks on the senior members

in the National Assembly. Bilawal said to protest is the constitutional

right of the opposition and the opposition is using its constitutional

right to bring the government under public pressure through using its

right.

He said there are different ways to throw out the government and one

option is to bring it under the public pressure and the send one is to

remove the government with a no-confidence motion through the

parliament. He said the Pakistan People’s Party has a clear stance that

2018 elections were rigged.

Bilawal said all the members of the parties in PDM had submitted their

resignations to their party leadership before the December 31 deadline

and the option of resignations is still under consideration in the among

the PDM parties. He said the PDM has decided to contest the Senate

elections after thorough deliberation on the issue. He said the PDM will

hold a march of March 26 against the inflation in the country and dubbed

it as ‘Mehngai March’.

He said the government is getting nervous and that’s why it has decided

to bring the Ordinance even as the issue is in the Supreme Court.

Bilawal said PPP has always resisted against bringing amendment in the

1973 constitution. He alleged that the government wanted to scrap the

NAFC Award and Benazir Income Support Programme. He said PDM is on a

mission to oust the establishment from the politics and save the system.

“The government should have demonstrate seriousness over the matter with

dialogue to create a consensus over the issue,” Bilawal said.

