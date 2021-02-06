AJK President asks Biden to play a mediatory role over Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (DNA): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President
Sardar Masood Khan has said that the victory of the Joe Biden and Kamala
Harris as US President and Vice President of the United States has
created a ray of hope for the oppressed people of Kashmir as both
leaders had publicly spoken against the Indian brutalities and the human
rights violations in the disputed territory.
He expressed these views while addressing a series of webinars organized
by Pakistan’s Embassy in America and the US-Pakistan Welfare
Association, Pakistan High Commission in London, Tehrike Kashmir
Denmark, Kashmir Council Sweden, Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa, and
the Pakistan Embassy in Oslo Norway to express solidarity with the
Kashmiri people.
The AJK president said that the people of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir
would welcome mediation offer of the third party for a peaceful
political solution to Kashmir issue provided the Kashmiri people are
involved as the basic party in any mediation process. For this purpose,
he maintained that the US president can nominate any reliable figure
having global influence to act as a mediator.
“The new administration in the USA can designate a statesman of global
stature to mediate and engaged all the parties to the dispute. But we
believe that any concrete mediation must include Kashmiris as the key
party in the mediation process,” the President said.
He also appealed to the US president to direct his permanent
representative in the United Nations to play his role in getting the UN
Security Council resolutions of Kashmir implemented.
Addressing the webinar at the Pakistan High Commission in London, the
state president said that around one million regular Indian troops were
perpetrating the worst inhuman treatment towards the defenceless
Kashmiri people. These brutalities have surpassed even the horrible
incidents of ethnic cleansing of the Jews by Hitler.
The rape of women is being used as a weapon of war, and the youth
demanding freedom and right to self-determination are being killed in
the fake encounter, he said and regretted that the Kashmiri people are
being deprived of their lands, homes, jobs, businesses and livelihood in
order to starve them to death.
Sardar Masood Khan said that the Muslim majority state is being run by a
non-state lieutenant governor who, under a well-planned strategy imports
Hindu citizens from all over India to settle them in the disputed
territory in order to turn the Muslim majority into a minority.
He proposed to the pro-Kashmiri UK MPs to contact their counterparts in
other parliaments in the world, and also urge the UK government to
activate the UN Security Council for the solution of Kashmir issue as we
direly need support from the international parliamentary community.
Addressing the webinar in Oslo, the AJK president said that Norway had
always made efforts to ensure global peace and security and has always
played its role in bringing parties to the conflict close to each other
to pave the way for talks between them. Hopefully, it would play the
same role on the Kashmir issue also.
Addressing two separate webinars in Denmark and Sweden, Sardar Masood
Khan said that India was misguiding the world that it was fighting
terrorism in occupied Kashmir. Likewise, it was describing the peaceful
Kashmiri people demanding their right to self-determination as the
terrorists, and is painting Pakistan as a terror-sponsor state for
extending political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.
However, Disinfo Lab Europe has recently exposed the false propaganda
being waged by the Indian disinformation cells.
He said that the most heinous crime being committed by India in
Occu[pied Jammu and Kashmir now is demographic change. Indian Occupation
Army in IOJK is committing genocide, war crimes and ethnic cleansing and
they are doing all this under the media spotlight.
The world knows everything happening in IOJK despite India’s efforts to
block any and all communication in IOJK, he added. The architects of the
new world order are revising their own laws and looking the other way
when it comes to Kashmir.
Khan said that several statesmen from Sweden had played the role of
peacemakers and mediators. The Swedish people are passionate about peace
and we rightly expect they will play their role in bringing peace to
Kashmir as well.
AJK President said India’s BJP-RSS regime is targeting all minorities in
India as they desire to make the whole of South Asia as a Hindu Rashtra.
=======
Related News
War cannot return to Pakistan’s border, this is our red line: Moeed
ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan s National Security Adviser Moeed Yousuf hasRead More
AJK President asks Biden to play a mediatory role over Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (DNA): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan hasRead More
Comments are Closed