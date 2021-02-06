AJK President asks Biden to play a mediatory role over Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (DNA): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President

Sardar Masood Khan has said that the victory of the Joe Biden and Kamala

Harris as US President and Vice President of the United States has

created a ray of hope for the oppressed people of Kashmir as both

leaders had publicly spoken against the Indian brutalities and the human

rights violations in the disputed territory.

He expressed these views while addressing a series of webinars organized

by Pakistan’s Embassy in America and the US-Pakistan Welfare

Association, Pakistan High Commission in London, Tehrike Kashmir

Denmark, Kashmir Council Sweden, Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa, and

the Pakistan Embassy in Oslo Norway to express solidarity with the

Kashmiri people.

The AJK president said that the people of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir

would welcome mediation offer of the third party for a peaceful

political solution to Kashmir issue provided the Kashmiri people are

involved as the basic party in any mediation process. For this purpose,

he maintained that the US president can nominate any reliable figure

having global influence to act as a mediator.

“The new administration in the USA can designate a statesman of global

stature to mediate and engaged all the parties to the dispute. But we

believe that any concrete mediation must include Kashmiris as the key

party in the mediation process,” the President said.

He also appealed to the US president to direct his permanent

representative in the United Nations to play his role in getting the UN

Security Council resolutions of Kashmir implemented.

Addressing the webinar at the Pakistan High Commission in London, the

state president said that around one million regular Indian troops were

perpetrating the worst inhuman treatment towards the defenceless

Kashmiri people. These brutalities have surpassed even the horrible

incidents of ethnic cleansing of the Jews by Hitler.

The rape of women is being used as a weapon of war, and the youth

demanding freedom and right to self-determination are being killed in

the fake encounter, he said and regretted that the Kashmiri people are

being deprived of their lands, homes, jobs, businesses and livelihood in

order to starve them to death.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the Muslim majority state is being run by a

non-state lieutenant governor who, under a well-planned strategy imports

Hindu citizens from all over India to settle them in the disputed

territory in order to turn the Muslim majority into a minority.

He proposed to the pro-Kashmiri UK MPs to contact their counterparts in

other parliaments in the world, and also urge the UK government to

activate the UN Security Council for the solution of Kashmir issue as we

direly need support from the international parliamentary community.

Addressing the webinar in Oslo, the AJK president said that Norway had

always made efforts to ensure global peace and security and has always

played its role in bringing parties to the conflict close to each other

to pave the way for talks between them. Hopefully, it would play the

same role on the Kashmir issue also.

Addressing two separate webinars in Denmark and Sweden, Sardar Masood

Khan said that India was misguiding the world that it was fighting

terrorism in occupied Kashmir. Likewise, it was describing the peaceful

Kashmiri people demanding their right to self-determination as the

terrorists, and is painting Pakistan as a terror-sponsor state for

extending political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.

However, Disinfo Lab Europe has recently exposed the false propaganda

being waged by the Indian disinformation cells.

He said that the most heinous crime being committed by India in

Occu[pied Jammu and Kashmir now is demographic change. Indian Occupation

Army in IOJK is committing genocide, war crimes and ethnic cleansing and

they are doing all this under the media spotlight.

The world knows everything happening in IOJK despite India’s efforts to

block any and all communication in IOJK, he added. The architects of the

new world order are revising their own laws and looking the other way

when it comes to Kashmir.

Khan said that several statesmen from Sweden had played the role of

peacemakers and mediators. The Swedish people are passionate about peace

and we rightly expect they will play their role in bringing peace to

Kashmir as well.

AJK President said India’s BJP-RSS regime is targeting all minorities in

India as they desire to make the whole of South Asia as a Hindu Rashtra.

