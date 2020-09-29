Commencement of intra-Afghan dialogues is very important: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has highlighted that the commencement of intra-Afghan dialogues is very important for establishing peace in Afghanistan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while addressing a conference at Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS), said that the ongoing visit of Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, to Pakistan possesses great importance.

He said that the international community is backing the political process in Afghanistan and Kabul leadership should take advantage of the opportunity. The foreign minister reiterated that he is admitting the fact that Afghan conflict will be resolved through dialogues.

Qureshi said that all sides should remain vigilant about the elements trying to affect the ongoing peace process. It is inevitable for regional prosperity to continue peace process in Afghanistan, he added.

He continued that peace in Afghanistan will also ensure peace in Pakistan and the decision for the future of the neighbouring country will be made its nation. He clarified that no one could impose their decision on Afghan nation.

Earlier on Monday morning, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, had arrived in Islamabad on Monday morning on a three-day visit.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including prominent members of the High Council for National Reconciliation. This is Dr. Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

The visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction. The visit of Dr Abdullah Abdullah will contribute to further strengthening amity, brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries.