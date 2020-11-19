Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Closing ceremony of Exercise DRUZBHA – V was held

| November 19, 2020
20201119_182020
islambabad : Closing ceremony of Exercise DRUZBHA – V was held at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) near Kharian.
Russian Ambassador  Danila Ganich, Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) Lieutenant General Sher Afgun and senior
Military officials from both sides witnessed the closing ceremony.
Special Forces’ Pakistan-Russian Federation Contingent demonstrated real-time skilful drills & procedures of  Counter Terrorism Operations.
The two week long Durzbha-V  was conducted at Tarbela and NCTC PABBI . During the exercise, teams shared valuable experience in Counter Terrorism domain and displayed highest standards of training and professionalism.
20201119_182020

    • Comments are Closed