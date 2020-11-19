islambabad : Closing ceremony of Exercise DRUZBHA – V was held at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) near Kharian.

Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich, Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) Lieutenant General Sher Afgun and senior

Military officials from both sides witnessed the closing ceremony.

Special Forces’ Pakistan-Russian Federation Contingent demonstrated real-time skilful drills & procedures of Counter Terrorism Operations.

The two week long Durzbha-V was conducted at Tarbela and NCTC PABBI . During the exercise, teams shared valuable experience in Counter Terrorism domain and displayed highest standards of training and professionalism.