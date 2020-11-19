Pakistan will play its role to end violence in Afghanistan, PM Imran Khan says

KABUL: Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Afghanistan on Thursday said that Pakistan will do its utmost [best] to end violence and establish peace in Afghanistan.

He was holding a press conference alongside the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

“The people and government of Pakistan have only one concern, and that is to establish peace in Afghanistan because the people of the country have suffered for four decades.”

He said that even though Pakistan played its role in getting the Taliban to talk to the Americans as well as engage them in the intra-Afghan dialogue, the level of violence has been on a rise in the country.

PM Khan assured the Afghanistan government that Pakistan is ready to help the country in every possible way to attain peace.

“We will be helping you more than your expectations,” he said.

Thanking the Afghan government for inviting him, PM Imran Khan said that he had been planning to visit Afghanistan for at least the past 50 years.

“I am pleased that you have invited me to this historic city of Kabul,” the PM said. “We have historical links with your country.”

President Ashraf Ghani also stressed that the people of Afghanistan want nothing but peace.

“A comprehensive political settlement for enduring peace within the framework of our values and constitution in the Islamic Republic [of Afghanistan] is the way to the future,” he said. “All of us need to understand that resorting to violence is not the answer.”

President Ghani also said that he would be honoured to visit the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Strengthening bilateral ties

Prior to the press conference, the two leaders held a meeting in which they discussed ways to further deepening the fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and regional economic development and connectivity, per the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.

The two sides discussed the prospects of resumption of peace in Afghanistan following the Doha peace agreement inked between the United States and Taliban.