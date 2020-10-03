CJCSC thanks Naval Chief for his national services

RAWALPINDI, Oct 03 (DNA): Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar

Mahmood Abbasi on Saturday paid farewell call on Chairman Joint Chiefs

of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff

Headquarters.

During the meeting, the CJCSC thanked CNS for his services to the nation

during a long and illustrious career, said an Inter Services Public

Relations (ISPR) press release.

It is pertinent to mention here that Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan

Niazi will succeed Admiral Zafar Mahmood who will relinquish the Command

of Pakistan Navy on October 7. The Change of Command ceremony will be

held at PNS ZAFAR, Islamabad. DNA

========