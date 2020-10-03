Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

CJCSC thanks Naval Chief for his national services

| October 3, 2020
RAWALPINDI, Oct 03 (DNA): Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar
Mahmood Abbasi on Saturday paid farewell call on Chairman Joint Chiefs
of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff
Headquarters.

During the meeting, the CJCSC thanked CNS for his services to the nation
during a long and illustrious career, said an Inter Services Public
Relations (ISPR) press release.

It is pertinent to mention here that Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan
Niazi will succeed Admiral Zafar Mahmood who will relinquish the Command
of Pakistan Navy on October 7. The Change of Command ceremony will be
held at PNS ZAFAR, Islamabad. DNA

