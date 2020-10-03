KP defines rules for preserving scenic beauty of tourist spots

PESHAWAR, Oct 03 (DNA): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has

envisaged regulations for Kumrat and Kalam development authorities to

preserve the scenic beauty of tourist spots.

The spokesperson of the KP tourism department that rules have been

defined for Kumrat and Kalam development authorities for protecting the

natural beauty of the tourist destinations. Under the new rules, the

authorities will impose fines over the violations of rules defined by

the provincial tourism department.

Rs2 million fine or three-year jail will be imposed for the construction

of illegal housing societies, whereas, Rs0.5 million fine will be

imposed over illegal water supply connection prior to getting permission

from the relevant authority.

Rs50,000 fine will be imposed over the destruction of metres and

equipment for water supply and sewerage lines and Rs25,000 fine for

damaging roads, streets and nullahs.

Rs20,000 fine will be imposed over the illegal construction of speed

breaker, lack of cleanliness on public spots and improper disposal of

the debris of construction material. A fine of Rs12,000 will be imposed

for slaughtering animals on random places instead of slaughterhouses and

Rs10,000 for illegal excavation and removal of stones.

Throngs of visitors are reaching tourists sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(KP) after the government allowed all major tourist spots to open after

the coronavirus closure, in the month of August. According to figures

released by KP’s Tourism Department, as many as 26,81000 tourists

visited KP from August 13 up to date. More than 7,62000 tourists resided

in various districts of the province.

Abbottabad received the highest number of visitors as more than 17,18000

tourists visited the area. More than 6,64000 visitors reached Swat to

refresh themselves. In the month of August, it emerged that the Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had decided to transform small dams into

picnic points.

The government had also begun the transformation of five dams into

picnic points for the masses initially. Kundar Dam in Swabi, Jalozai Dam

Nowshera, Thand Dam Kohat, Chattri Dam Haripur and Jhangra Dam

Abbottabad are being made as picnic points. DNA

