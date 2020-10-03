KP defines rules for preserving scenic beauty of tourist spots
PESHAWAR, Oct 03 (DNA): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has
envisaged regulations for Kumrat and Kalam development authorities to
preserve the scenic beauty of tourist spots.
The spokesperson of the KP tourism department that rules have been
defined for Kumrat and Kalam development authorities for protecting the
natural beauty of the tourist destinations. Under the new rules, the
authorities will impose fines over the violations of rules defined by
the provincial tourism department.
Rs2 million fine or three-year jail will be imposed for the construction
of illegal housing societies, whereas, Rs0.5 million fine will be
imposed over illegal water supply connection prior to getting permission
from the relevant authority.
Rs50,000 fine will be imposed over the destruction of metres and
equipment for water supply and sewerage lines and Rs25,000 fine for
damaging roads, streets and nullahs.
Rs20,000 fine will be imposed over the illegal construction of speed
breaker, lack of cleanliness on public spots and improper disposal of
the debris of construction material. A fine of Rs12,000 will be imposed
for slaughtering animals on random places instead of slaughterhouses and
Rs10,000 for illegal excavation and removal of stones.
Throngs of visitors are reaching tourists sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
(KP) after the government allowed all major tourist spots to open after
the coronavirus closure, in the month of August. According to figures
released by KP’s Tourism Department, as many as 26,81000 tourists
visited KP from August 13 up to date. More than 7,62000 tourists resided
in various districts of the province.
Abbottabad received the highest number of visitors as more than 17,18000
tourists visited the area. More than 6,64000 visitors reached Swat to
refresh themselves. In the month of August, it emerged that the Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had decided to transform small dams into
picnic points.
The government had also begun the transformation of five dams into
picnic points for the masses initially. Kundar Dam in Swabi, Jalozai Dam
Nowshera, Thand Dam Kohat, Chattri Dam Haripur and Jhangra Dam
Abbottabad are being made as picnic points. DNA
