Pakistan to appoint permanent representative at IMO

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (DNA): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali

Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that for the first time, the government

would appoint a permanent representative at the International Maritime

Organization (IMO) to safeguard the shipping interests.

In a statement on social media networking site, he said “Once again

Ministry of Maritime Affairs is setting a tradition.” He said that

Pakistan would also be contesting to secure a seat in category “C” in

the upcoming IMO elections of 2021.

The minister said the ministry has invited applications from the

interested candidates for the post to represent Ministry of Maritime who

will be based at London, UK. DNA

—