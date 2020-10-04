Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan to appoint permanent representative at IMO

| October 4, 2020
ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (DNA): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali
Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that for the first time, the government
would appoint a permanent representative at the International Maritime
Organization (IMO) to safeguard the shipping interests.

In a statement on social media networking site, he said “Once again
Ministry of Maritime Affairs is setting a tradition.” He said that
Pakistan would also be contesting to secure a seat in category “C” in
the upcoming IMO elections of 2021.

The minister said the ministry has invited applications from the
interested candidates for the post to represent Ministry of Maritime who
will be based at London, UK. DNA

