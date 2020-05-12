Chinese donates COVID-19 care packages to needy Pakistanis

RAWALPINDI, May 12 (DNA) – A large number of needy families in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and AJK received COVID-19 care packages donated by overseas Chinese in Pakistan, reports Gwadar Pro App.

According to the event organizer Ma Bin, who is also the Rector of China-Pak Educational Cultural Institute, the team of Chinese volunteers has distributed over 2,200 COVID-19 care packages to the needy.

Each package contains 20 kilograms of flour, 5 kilograms of rice, 3 kilograms of sugar, 3 kilograms of beans and some tea.

At the very beginning Ma teamed up with Li Qiang, the President of Chinese Student Association in Pakistan, and Wang Jin, the Director of Social Service Group of Chinese Student Association in Pakistan, to raise money and stock up aid supplies for 50 needy families in Rawalpindi.

“Many voluntary organizations approached us since then,” Li Qiang told Gwadar Pro, “they wanna join us. So we decided to carry on.”

As per Wang Jin, China and Pakistan are iron-clad brothers that share weal and woe. “We Chinese were overwhelmed by generous assistance of Pakistan for the 2008 earthquake affectees of China’s Sichuan Province, and Pakistan helped us a lot since COVID-19 outbroke in our country.

We’re here to fight with our Pakistani brothers and sisters as they’re troubled,” Wang noted.

Wasim Saleem, the leader of Rawalpindi’s First Public Welfare Team expressed his gratitude to Chinese volunteers’ kindness, adding China and Pakistan are brotherly countries.

“China helps us whenever we are confronted with difficulties. We are very grateful to our Chinese friends for their help. Pak-Chin Dosti Zindabad,” he further said.

“I am very grateful to the Chinese youth for their good deeds in Pakistan. Pakistan and China are best friends,” said Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

In addition to helping poor families, Chinese volunteers donated aid supplies and Rs 50,000 to more than 100 Pakistani kids in Umed I-nur Center for Special Children, a welfare home for mentally-disabled children.

“Our resources are finite, but our determination to fight the virus is infinite,” said Ma Bin, “We firmly stand with our Pakistani friends. We shall go on to the end, he added.=DNA

