Saudi Arabia to impose complete lockdown in all cities from May 23-27

RIYADH, MAY 12 — Saudi Arabia imposed a complete lockdown and curfew across the Kingdom during Eid Al-Fitr holiday from Saturday, May 23 to Wednesday, May 27, while maintaining the necessary precautionary measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, citing a Ministry of Interior source.

For the period from Thursday, May 14 until the end of Friday, May 22, the commercial activities will be allowed, as per the Royal Order issued on April 25.

Moreover, eased curfew from 9am to 5pm will continue across all cities in the Kingdom, except for Makkah where a 24-hour daily curfew will continue.

Residents will be not allowed to leave or enter the isolated cities and districts.