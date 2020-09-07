Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing leaving Pakistan

September 7, 2020
ISLAMABAD (DNA) Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing is leaving Pakistan after completing his term.

The Chinese ambassador has already started paying farewell calls. On Monday the ambassador paid a farewell call on the Naval Chief Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

During the meeting both sides discussed matter of mutual interest.

Ambassador Yao Jing during his tenure in Pakistan focused on building a strong Sino-Pak relationship.

Ambassador Yao Jing will also be meeting other Pakistani dignitaries in the coming days. He will report back to his foreign ministry and then considered for next posting.

