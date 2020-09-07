Pakistan adopts pro business policy to attract investors: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, SEP 07 (DNA) – President Dr Arif Alvi says Pakistan has adopted a very liberal and investment friendly policy and foreign investors need to benefit from it.

He made these remarks while talking to an Australian delegation, led by Andrew Forrest, Founder and Chairman of Fortescue Group in Islamabad on Monday.

The President said that the investment policy of Pakistan had been designed in a manner to provide a comprehensive framework for creating conducive business environment for foreign investors.

Highlighting the potential for investment in mineral sector, the President informed the delegation that Pakistan is blessed with a lot of mineral resources and foreign investors were required to capitalize on opportunities in the mineral sector. He further informed that Pakistan had potential to produce upto 80,000 MW of Hydel electricity.

Andrew Forrest informed the President that Fortescue Group is interested to invest in Hydel energy and mineral sector. It is worth-stating that Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is an Australian iron ore company which has constructed some of the most significant mines in the world. =DNA

==============================