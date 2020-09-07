PCMAEA stresses need for strategic policy to increase carpet exports

LAHORE, SEP 07 (DNA) – Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMAEA) Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir on Monday stressed the need for formation of strategic policy to increase the volume of exports through consultation of stakeholders.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation who called on him on Monday. Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Pervez Hanif, Vice Chairman Sheikh Aamer Khalid, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Member Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Malik Akbar, Ijazur Rehman, Major (R) Akhter Nazir and others were also present on this occasion.

Muhammad Aslam Tahir appreciated the government’s decision to search new international markets for the products of made-in-Pakistan and for this, it is inevitable that the government should help sending delegations of exporters to other countries besides holding single country’s exhibitions

He said it is very appreciable decision taken by the government to end the role of FBR in refunds and indeed this would help the traders if the system would be transferred on automation after termination of all kinds of complexities in the system.

He said despite this, there are many difficulties for traders to reclaim refunds and the government should take further steps to remove these issues. He said the government has taken many steps for promotion of exports and for providing facilities to exports; however, he said the government should take further steps in this regard.

Muhammad Aslam Tahir also appreciated Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade Abdul Razak Dawood for his stance that the government would not wait for the next fiscal year for supporting exporters.

He demanded the government to induct stakeholders in policy making process to finalize the strategy so that positive results could be attained. =DNA

