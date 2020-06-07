Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

China reiterates its position on treating COVID-19 vaccine as public service

| June 7, 2020
5edc876ca3108348fcd32f11

China will maintain its promise of upholding COVID-19 vaccine as a global public good and provide them to people around the world, Wang Zhigang, minister of science and technology, said on Sunday.

Vaccine is the most essential tool in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, and many countries have made its development a high priority, Wang said in a press conference on the publishing of a white paper on China’s fight against COVID-19 by the State Council Information Office.

Wang said China right now has one adenovirus vector and four inactivated vaccines in clinical trials. “China’s overall vaccine development is on par with other countries, and for some vaccines, it is at the forefront of the world,” he said.


Wang Zhigang, minister of science and technology, attends the news conference on the publishing of a white paper on China’s fight against COVID-19 by the State Council Information Office in Beijing on Sunday, June 7, 2020. [Photo/scio.gov.cn]

“However, vaccine development is an extremely complicated and rigorous scientific undertaking, it is hard and requires time,” he said, adding there are also many great uncertainties surrounding scientific research.

“Vaccine development is more like an exquisitely choreographed dance, not an improvised performance,” he said.

Wang stressed that safety, potency and accessibility are three priorities for vaccine development, and China will keep collaborating with other countries to tackle this undertaking.

If Chinese COVID-19 vaccines were proven to be successful and applicable, Wang said China would fulfill its promise of providing them as a global public good and make them accessible to the world.

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

5edc876ca3108348fcd32f11

China reiterates its position on treating COVID-19 vaccine as public service

China will maintain its promise of upholding COVID-19 vaccine as a global public good andRead More

brown-hummingbird-selective-focus-photography-1133957

Hafeez Shaikh assures swift, robust policy response to COVID-19

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has askedRead More

  • Govt key challenge is to restrict fiscal deficit in Budget 2020-21

  • European Commission   pledges 300 mln Euros for kids immunization

  • Emirates to resume flights from Pakistan from 8th

  • Business community asks MCI to withdraw 300 percent hike in property tax

  • Private companies suspend petrol supply to Balochistan pumps

  • RCCI welcomes decrease in POL prices

  • WB will provide $188m to support Pak disaster resilience, ecosystem restoration initiatives

  • Pakistan’s soybean may move towards self-production with Chinese tech

    • Comments are Closed