China reiterates its position on treating COVID-19 vaccine as public service

China will maintain its promise of upholding COVID-19 vaccine as a global public good and provide them to people around the world, Wang Zhigang, minister of science and technology, said on Sunday.

Vaccine is the most essential tool in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, and many countries have made its development a high priority, Wang said in a press conference on the publishing of a white paper on China’s fight against COVID-19 by the State Council Information Office.

Wang said China right now has one adenovirus vector and four inactivated vaccines in clinical trials. “China’s overall vaccine development is on par with other countries, and for some vaccines, it is at the forefront of the world,” he said.



Wang Zhigang, minister of science and technology, attends the news conference on the publishing of a white paper on China’s fight against COVID-19 by the State Council Information Office in Beijing on Sunday, June 7, 2020. [Photo/scio.gov.cn]

“However, vaccine development is an extremely complicated and rigorous scientific undertaking, it is hard and requires time,” he said, adding there are also many great uncertainties surrounding scientific research.

“Vaccine development is more like an exquisitely choreographed dance, not an improvised performance,” he said.

Wang stressed that safety, potency and accessibility are three priorities for vaccine development, and China will keep collaborating with other countries to tackle this undertaking.

If Chinese COVID-19 vaccines were proven to be successful and applicable, Wang said China would fulfill its promise of providing them as a global public good and make them accessible to the world.