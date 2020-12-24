Chairman Senate Condolence
ISLAMABAD, 24 Dec 2020 : Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of National Assembly Member Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jilani from Thar Parkar. In his condolence message, the Chairman Senate said that in this hour of grief, we share in the grief of his family.
« 1,600 students graduate from the PepsiCo-Amal youth program (Previous News)
Related News
Chairman Senate Condolence
ISLAMABAD, 24 Dec 2020 : Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani has expressed deep sorrow overRead More
1,600 students graduate from the PepsiCo-Amal youth program
Virtual graduation ceremony held for 1,600 fellows PepsiCo-Amal youth program 615 social projects by PepsiCo-Amal youth programRead More
Comments are Closed