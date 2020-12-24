Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Chairman Senate Condolence

| December 24, 2020
ISLAMABAD, 24 Dec 2020 : Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of National Assembly Member Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jilani from Thar Parkar. In his condolence message, the Chairman Senate said that in this hour of grief, we share in the grief of his family.

