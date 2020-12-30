These cars didn’t launch in Pakistan this year despite announcements and leaks

ISLAMABAD – Owing to the phase-wise shutting down and the restarting of the economy due to the pandemic, Pakistan’s automotive industry has had a series of highs and lows in 2020. Fortunately, the auto-sector not only managed to prevail through it all but also welcomed new entrants to its market.

Here is a list of all the vehicles that were supposed to have debuted in Pakistan this year:

Note: As per our knowledge, their launches have merely been delayed and are likely to hit the road within the first quarter of 2021.

BAIC Lineup

The Chinese state-owned automaker, BAIC, would have made a huge splash in Pakistan this year in partnership with Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL). It had showcased three vehicles, the D20 hatchback, the X25 Crossover, and the BJ40 SUV, in February at the PAPS 2020 Autoshow in Lahore.

All three had a decent range of features and performance figures on paper, but what was most enticing was their individual prices. They were all priced significantly below the competition and offered a strong value for money.

Sources from the company at the auto show told ProPakistani that the vehicles would debut in the market from mid-to-late 2020, but the company has mostly been silent on all platforms since then. The last announcement from Sazgar BAIC was via a Facebook post in which it wished everyone “Eid Mubarak” on Eid-ul-Fitr, which was again followed by complete silence.

Given that the Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21 will end after the first quarter 0f 2020, it is assumed that the Sazgar BAIC will make its debut then.

Toyota Corolla Cross

Reports on the internet during mid-2020 had stated that Toyota would launch a new crossover SUV in Pakistan to challenge the Toyota C-HR (both share the same underpinnings), the Honda Vezel/HR-V, the Nissan Juke, the Suzuki Vitara, and other compact crossover SUVs.

The Corolla Cross has the right amount of power, a decent performance, a good number of safety and comfort features, and is aesthetically pleasing. However, it seemed to receive a cold response, especially after it was learned that it would have a starting price of Rs. 8.5 million, making it more expensive than a base-trim Toyota Fortuner which is a mid-size 7 seater SUV.

Considering that the Corolla Cross will be sold in Pakistan as a Complete Built-up Unit (CBU) imported from Thailand and that it has a hybrid powertrain, it explains why its price is so high.