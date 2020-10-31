Cancer protection benefit offered in ujala insurance plan

DNA

KARACHI, OCT 31 – Jubilee Life Insurance introduces Ujala Insurance Plan which is a first of its kind insurance proposition in the bancassurance channel that offers cancer protection supplementary benefit along with other insurance riders at a modest additional cost. This proposition provides financial protection in case of illness or accident and is especially curated to make the customer feel safe and secure for their financial future.

In addition to the cancer protection benefit, the Ujala plan also offers a choice of obtaining a second medical opinion from specialists located all over the world so that one can find correct diagnosis and a treatment plan which will help the person make informed decisions about his/her life.

Speaking at this occasion, Mr. Farhan A. Faridi, Group Head – Retail Distribution, Jubilee Life Insurance said “We can understand the pain and stress that one goes through when faced with the difficult circumstances of being diagnosed with an ailment such as cancer. This initiative will help us make this offering accessible to a larger audience through their wide branch network across Pakistan and I am confident that this will help take forward our long-term vision of providing every Pakistani with solutions that protect their financial future”

