‘We stand with the Turkish nation’: PM Imran Khan sends condolences to quake-hit Turkey

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31 – Expressing immense grief and sorrow, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday extended condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey for the precious lives lost during the catastrophic earthquake that jolted the coast of Seferihisar district in the western province of Izmir on Friday.

In a tweet, the premier offered any help that Ankara might need during these testing times as he recalled Turkey’s all-out support during the devastating earthquake that hit the northern areas of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir back in 2005.

“We stand with the Turkish nation, offering every help we can give. We can never forget the way Turkey stood with us when the devastating earthquake hit Pak & AJK in 2005.” The prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) had earlier in the day said that the death toll in Turkey from a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Seferihisar district in the western province of Izmir had risen to 24.

The tremors occurred in the Aegean Sea at a depth of 16.5 kilometers (10.3 miles) but were felt across Turkey’s third-largest city and as far away as Istanbul in the north, Daily Sabah reported.

Rescue officials are working to rescue survivors from the rubble of several buildings. AFAD until now has announced over 800 injured during the catastrophe in addition to the dead.

Following the earthquake, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said all government institutes have sprung into action to help the city.

“We stand with all our citizens affected by the earthquake with all means possible. All our respective institutes and ministers have been mobilised,” he said.

Moreover, people in Izmir and neighbouring provinces were warned by the AFAD to stay away from their homes if there is visible damage to the buildings.