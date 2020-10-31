None will be allowed to speak against state institutions: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (DNA): Minister for Information and Broadcasting

Shibli Faraz says the government will not allow anyone to give

statements against the state institutions and damage the country’s

image.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he said certain

elements from opposition parties have spoken against the state

institutions for securing their vested interests.

The Minister said former Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq’s

anti-state statement provided the Indian media an opportunity to unleash

propaganda against Pakistan. He said the elements, which are harming the

country, will be held accountable, and in this regard, legal options are

being deliberated upon.

The Minister said the PDM is following the narrative of destabilizing

the country. However, he said, the saner elements within the opposition

parties do not agree to the narrative of their leaders, which aims at

stoking instability in the country. He said there is also public

resentment over the statements made against the state institutions.

Shibli Faraz said it is the priority of the government to take the

country toward stability and prosperity and we are fully prepared to

protect the country’s interests.

He said the PTI government has taken initiatives to provide jobs and

houses to people. He said measures are also underway to control

inflation. He said the PTI government has stabilized economy. DNA

========