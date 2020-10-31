Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

None will be allowed to speak against state institutions: Shibli

October 31, 2020
SENATOR SHIBLI FARAZ, FEDERAL MINISTER FOR INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING ADDRESSING A PRESS CONFERENCE IN ISLAMABAD ON OCTOBER 31, 2020.

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (DNA): Minister for Information and Broadcasting
Shibli Faraz says the government will not allow anyone to give
statements against the state institutions and damage the country’s
image.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he said certain
elements from opposition parties have spoken against the state
institutions for securing their vested interests.

The Minister said former Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq’s
anti-state statement provided the Indian media an opportunity to unleash
propaganda against Pakistan. He said the elements, which are harming the
country, will be held accountable, and in this regard, legal options are
being deliberated upon.

The Minister said the PDM is following the narrative of destabilizing
the country. However, he said, the saner elements within the opposition
parties do not agree to the narrative of their leaders, which aims at
stoking instability in the country. He said there is also public
resentment over the statements made against the state institutions.

Shibli Faraz said it is the priority of the government to take the
country toward stability and prosperity and we are fully prepared to
protect the country’s interests.

He said the PTI government has taken initiatives to provide jobs and
houses to people. He said measures are also underway to control
inflation. He said the PTI government has stabilized economy. DNA

