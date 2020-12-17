Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

British envoy meets army chief

December 17, 2020
DNA

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.

Matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation were discussed during the meeting. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in Afghan peace process and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

