British envoy meets army chief
ISLAMABAD: Dr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.
Matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation were discussed during the meeting. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in Afghan peace process and maintaining peace and stability in the region.
