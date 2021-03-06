Bilawal hints at bringing no-trust motion against NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (DNA): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has hinted at bringing a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, saying he neither enjoys support in the parliament nor in the public.

Addressing newsmen at Sindh House in Islamabad on Saturday, Bilawal Bhutto said “One Senate seat has exposed the whole system as it was run by a selected and puppet government.”

Bilawal also said that PDM will decide when and where the no-confidence motion will be tabled.

He declared that no one can match a plan knitted by Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said Yousaf Raza Gilani’s win has proven that the prime minister has lost votes in the National Assembly.”

Even the president has accepted that the prime minister has lost Parliament’s support, he said, adding “You can’t call your supporters in the Parliament and say you have won. The PM has lost the support of both the National Assembly and party members.”

“Now the decisions of the country will be taken by the PDM,” the PPP chief said, pointing out that PDM will frame a strategy to topple this puppet government.

“Every province is with PDM and not with Prime Minister Imran Khan and we condemn the fascist policies the PTI government has implemented,” Bilawal said, adding that all politicians should understand that the precedent of attacking women politicians is non-democratic, non-political, and is against Pakistan’s culture and traditions.

“I am shocked that the prime minister, who claims that he is the leader of the nation, didn’t condemn or even bring up this attack. This just shows that he has the same mentality as goons,” Bilawal said added this only happens when you know you are about to be ousted.

“The prime minister should learn from Gilani, the way he gives respect to people,” Bilawal said. “Can the PM spend 13 years in jail without any conviction the way Asif Ali Zardari did?” “The 18th Amendment is the struggle of PPP. Zardari worked for this for years and passed it. We have been in politics for years. We engage in politics for the nation, for the poorer segments of the society,” he remarked.

“We will never take seats through backdoors. We have proven this by winning just one Senate seat.” “We will take revenge on Imran Khan for the economic terrorism he started,” Bilawal said, adding “I hope that if we continue this hard work and move forward by finding political solutions, we will succeed.” DNA

