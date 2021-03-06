Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pak dispatches relief assistance for flood affectees of Sudan

| March 6, 2021
ISLAMABAD, MAR 6 (DNA) – National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatches the third consignment of Relief Assistance consisting of 160 tents for the friendly country of the Republic of Sudan. Pakistan Air Force C 130 will departure from Noor Khan Airbase to deliver the assistance.

This is the third relief consignment being delivered, first consignment was sent on 6th January, while 50 tons of Rice reached Sudan via Pakistan Navy Ship on 30th Jan 2021.=DNA

