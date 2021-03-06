CDA seals several residential, commercial buildings for violating rules

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Building Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed residential and commercial buildings across the city violating building rules. During last one month, CDA has collected more than Rs. 300 million revenue in terms of commercial charges. According to the details, CDA’s Directorate of Building Control has collected revenue of over Rs. 300 million in terms of maps, NOC, additional floor, building approval certificate and commercial charges.

The Building Control Directorate has sealed off illegal restaurants and shops in Mall of Islamabad, Silver Oaks, 98E Blue Area for violating building rules, while the shopping centers in G-10/4, G-10/2 has been partially closed. Similarly, three houses have been sealed for commercial use of residential buildings in I-9 and I-10. Building Control Directorate has demolished illegal constructions in Blue Area, G-7, F-7, F-10/4, School Road F-8/4, F-8/3, F-10/1 and I-8.

CDA staff also demolished sheds and fences with the help of heavy machinery in I-8. The Building Control Directorate has also issued more than 70 notices and more than ten show cause notices for violating the rules. On the instructions of the Chairman CDA, the Building Control Directorate has not only expedited the monitoring, patrolling and identification process but also strict action is being taken against violators.=DNA

