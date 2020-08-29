Bilawal expresses grave concern over GB situation after rain

KARACHI, AUG 29 (DNA) – Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has on Saturday expressed grave concern over Gilgit-Baltistan situation after rain.

The PPP said in a tweet that Karakorum Highway has been blocked due to flash floods and landslides, standing crops and orchids are destroyed following heavy torrential rain.

The press statement said, “Karakorum Highway have been blocked near Tatta Pani and Lal Pari areas in Diamer district due to flash floods and landslides following heavy torrential rain, which has destroying standing crops and orchids in the region.

“Media reports from Gilgit-Baltistan were scarce possibly due to intermittent communication breakdowns and urged the Federal government to activate NDMA and other rescue and rehabilitation departments to safeguard the people and infrastructure in the region.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that a tunnel built on Karakorum Highway for protecting the commuters has developed cracks and may collapse if immediate steps were not taken to repair it.

“He said that floods and ensuing land-sliding have reportedly resulted in deaths of people, including a tourist in Chilas and other areas of Gilgit-Baltistan while standing crops and orchids have also been washed away in Diamir and other districts.

“PPP Chairman asked the Federal government as well as the government in Gilgit-Baltistan to utilize all the available resources to help out the citizens warning that his Party wont allow government to ignore the sufferings of the citizens.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also instructed the PPP leaders and workers in Gilgit-Baltistan to extend all possible support to the victims of torrential rains, floods and land-sliding in every district of GB.” =DNA

