Pakistan reports 319 new coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD, AUG 29 (DNA) – Pakistan reported 319 new coronavirus cases and only a single death over the previous 24 hours, lifting the number of fatalities to 6,284.

According to latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 319 new cases were detected when 22,434 samples were tested during this period across the country

The number of active coronavirus cases has gone down to 8,748 as 280,340 patients have recuperated from the disease. 1,084 patients are under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, out of whom 112 are on vents.

Amid fears of another wave of coronavirus due to lack of implementation upon precautionary measures in tourists spots, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday had directed to improve the testing process at the tourism destinations to avoid the situation.

The NCOC meeting headed by federal minister Asad Umar was briefed by the provincial officials regarding the ongoing coronavirus situation and measures adopted to tackle it. The meeting stressed upon implementing coronavirus SOPs at the tourism spots in the country, besides also improving testing at these destinations=DNA

