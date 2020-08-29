Mangla Dam water reservoir filled to maximum capacity

JHELUM, AUG 29 (DNA) – Water reservoir of Mangla Dam has reached to its maximum water conservation capacity of 1242 feet, quoting WAPDA sources.

Presently the inflow of water in the dam has been recorded at 52,000 cusecs, while outflow of the water has been 56,993 cusecs, according to Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) sources.

Amid heavy rainfall forecast by the weather department, the authorities have decided to maintain the maximum level of Mangla reservoir at 1242 feet. It is to be mentioned here that the water reservoir at Tarbela Dam has also reached its maximum capacity of 1,550 feet.

Water conservation to the maximum capacity in dams would help in generating power, officials said. Currently, the cumulative quantum of water available at present in Mangla and Tarbela reservoirs stands at 13.336 million acre-feet (MAF) which is a record for water availability during the last 10 years.

The two reservoirs will now be able to produce more power in the coming days due to the availability of more water. It is pertinent to mention here that, the Hub Dam in the outskirts of Karachi also overflowed on Thursday evening after a spell of heavy rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

The dam’s water level rose close to its maximum capacity of 340 feet after almost 13 years on Thursday and water had begun to flow outside it. The dam, located at the Sindh-Balochistan border, supplies water to Karachi and Hub.

The Hub Dam, which supplies drinking water to Karachi and meets the water needs of several areas in Balochistan, last filled to maximum capacity in 2007. Karachi gets 100-million gallon water daily from Hub Dam. The catchment area of Hub River is spread over hundreds of kilometers in Balochistan and Sindh.

The Hub Dam, located 56 km from Karachi with a total capacity of 339 feet, is extended to 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet water. It is Pakistan’s third-largest dam and an important source of water supply to Karachi. =DNA

