Bilawal Bhutto vows to march towards Islamabad, send govt packing

GILGIT, Oct 31 (DNA): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal

Bhutto Zardari has vowed to march towards Islamabad and send the

incompetent PTI government home.

Addressing a rally in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, Bilawal said

that if our party is a party of martyrs, Ghizer is the land of martyrs,

whose people sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

Criticizing the federal government, Bilawal Zardari said that people can

see what has been done to Pakistan, inflation and unemployment are

rampant and people from every section of society are protesting.

He said that we give relief to the people, they bring suffering. PPP

raised salaries by 150%, launched the Benazir Income Support Program,

increased pensions by 100% and increased the salaries of troops on the

borders by 175%.

Regarding Gilgit becoming a province, the PPP chairman said that even

those who take instructions from elsewhere have accepted his demand of a

Gilgit province. He asked why the demand of a separate province is not

part of their election manifesto, unlike PPP. PPP will give Gilgit the

status of a province, he claimed.

It should be noted that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been running a

full-fledged election campaign in different districts of

Gilgit-Baltistan for the last several days, addressing the public and

party workers in rallies across important cities. DNA

========