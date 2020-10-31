Bilawal Bhutto vows to march towards Islamabad, send govt packing
GILGIT, Oct 31 (DNA): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal
Bhutto Zardari has vowed to march towards Islamabad and send the
incompetent PTI government home.
Addressing a rally in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, Bilawal said
that if our party is a party of martyrs, Ghizer is the land of martyrs,
whose people sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.
Criticizing the federal government, Bilawal Zardari said that people can
see what has been done to Pakistan, inflation and unemployment are
rampant and people from every section of society are protesting.
He said that we give relief to the people, they bring suffering. PPP
raised salaries by 150%, launched the Benazir Income Support Program,
increased pensions by 100% and increased the salaries of troops on the
borders by 175%.
Regarding Gilgit becoming a province, the PPP chairman said that even
those who take instructions from elsewhere have accepted his demand of a
Gilgit province. He asked why the demand of a separate province is not
part of their election manifesto, unlike PPP. PPP will give Gilgit the
status of a province, he claimed.
It should be noted that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been running a
full-fledged election campaign in different districts of
Gilgit-Baltistan for the last several days, addressing the public and
party workers in rallies across important cities. DNA
