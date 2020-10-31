Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

APNS makes appeal regarding Mir Shakil

| October 31, 2020
3

KARACHI (DNA) -In a statement Hameed Haroon President and Sarmad Ali Secretaty General of the All Pakistan Newspapers society have appealed to the Government of Pakistan and various state institutions to look into the matter of Editor in Chief of Jang/GEO Group who is in custody now for over 230 days while NAB investigation and remand has finished a long time ago. Further the

reference against him, with all supporting evidences relied upon by NAB, has already been filed in the court. Therefore, there can be no fear of him tampering with evidence.

The APNS agrees that like any other citizen of Pakistan Mir Shakil ur Rahman is not above the law.

However, APNS appeals that he may be allowed his right to defend himself as a free citizen. This will help in dispelling the perception that perhaps the objective behind his arrest and prosecution was not accountability but was to muzzle media independence and to serve as a lesson for the entire media industry.=DNA

========================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

2

‘We stand with the Turkish nation’: PM Imran Khan sends condolences to quake-hit Turkey

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31 – Expressing immense grief and sorrow, Prime Minister Imran Khan on SaturdayRead More

6

Cancer protection benefit offered in ujala insurance plan

DNA KARACHI, OCT 31 – Jubilee Life Insurance introduces Ujala Insurance Plan which is aRead More

  • None will be allowed to speak against state institutions: Shibli

  • Bilawal Bhutto vows to march towards Islamabad, send govt packing

  • APNS makes appeal regarding Mir Shakil

  • Chairman CDA instructs to upgrade all public parks

  • Security forces foiled a possible terrorist activity in Southern Balochistan

  • FWCCI for promoting young female entrepreneurs

  • Pakistan attends online training on medications for South & Southeast Asian medics

  • Saudi man drives car into Masjid-e-Haram’s exterior door

    • Comments are Closed