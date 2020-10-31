APNS makes appeal regarding Mir Shakil

KARACHI (DNA) -In a statement Hameed Haroon President and Sarmad Ali Secretaty General of the All Pakistan Newspapers society have appealed to the Government of Pakistan and various state institutions to look into the matter of Editor in Chief of Jang/GEO Group who is in custody now for over 230 days while NAB investigation and remand has finished a long time ago. Further the

reference against him, with all supporting evidences relied upon by NAB, has already been filed in the court. Therefore, there can be no fear of him tampering with evidence.

The APNS agrees that like any other citizen of Pakistan Mir Shakil ur Rahman is not above the law.

However, APNS appeals that he may be allowed his right to defend himself as a free citizen. This will help in dispelling the perception that perhaps the objective behind his arrest and prosecution was not accountability but was to muzzle media independence and to serve as a lesson for the entire media industry.=DNA

