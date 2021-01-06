FC soldier Fazal Wahid martyred in terrorist attack
DNA
ISLAMABAD – Terrorists from inside Afghanistan fired across international border on a military post in Mohammad District. Own troops responded promptly.
During exchange of fire FC soldier Sepoy Fazal Wahid, age 25 yesrs, resident of Shangla, Swat received bullet injury and embraced shahadat.
