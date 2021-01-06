Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

FC soldier Fazal Wahid martyred in terrorist attack

| January 6, 2021
0000
DNA
ISLAMABAD – Terrorists from inside Afghanistan fired across international border on a military post in Mohammad District. Own troops responded promptly.
During exchange of fire FC soldier Sepoy Fazal Wahid, age 25 yesrs, resident of Shangla, Swat received bullet injury and embraced shahadat.
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0000000

Pakistan Welcomes Start of Second Round of Intra-Afghan Negotiations

Naveed Miraj ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed commencement of the second round of Intra Afghan NegotiationsRead More

0000000

Terrorism incidents belie govt claims of having established peace: Fazl at PDM Bannu rally

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said recent incidents of terrorismRead More

  • FC soldier Fazal Wahid martyred in terrorist attack

  • FDA To Launch New Master Plan For Faisalabad On 23 March

  • Islamabad police baton-charge protesting doctors outside PMC

  • Saudi Ambassador hails steps taken by Pakistan to check spread of COVID-19

  • Govt removes IG Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar from post

  • Alvi underlines need to utilize Gwadar Port for transit trade with Afghanistan

  • Performance of Asphalt Plant of CDA remained remarkable during 2020

  • UHS postpones medical exams till February 1

    • Comments are Closed