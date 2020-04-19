Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Balochistan’s private schools threaten to drop keys at CM House

| April 19, 2020
00

QUETTA, APR 19 – Balochistan’s private schools say they are facing massive financial losses and want the government’s help. If they don’t get any financial help, they’ve threatened to drop the school keys off at Chief Minister House.

During a press conference, representatives of the Balochistan Private School Grand Alliance said there are 1,800 private schools educating around 800,000 students in the province for Rs1,000 to Rs1,500 per month.

Due to the long-term closure of schools in the province, school owners are finding it difficult to pay building rent, teachers’ salaries and utility bills, such as gas, water and electricity.

Due to these financial losses, some private schools have had to shut down permanently, they said, adding that 50,000 teachers and other school staff are also being affected.

The school representatives said that they’ve approached the authorities about their problems but no one is doing anything. If you don’t address our concerns, private schools in the province will shut down, they warned.

They have asked the government for a grant in aid for private schools which will be used to pay salaries and rent They also want the government to waive taxes and utility bills for schools.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

Govt introduces hoarding Ordinance to ease common man: Farogh

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (DNA): Federal Minister Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Farogh Naseem on SundayRead More

00

Monal goes Drive Through from 21st

ISLAMABAD, APR 19  (DNA) – Country’s renowned food outlet Monal Margalla Hill’s shall go DriveRead More

  • Lockdown tightened in Karachi’s DHA, Saddar after COVID-19 cases spike

  • Balochistan’s private schools threaten to drop keys at CM House

  • OIC condemns unrelenting vicious Islamophobic campaign in India

  • Modi govt targeting Muslims to divert backlash over Covid-19 policy: PM

  • Suppressing Kashmiris is ‘dirty priority’ of Indian govt: President Alvi

  • NAB tells Shehbaz to appear before it on Apr 22

  • FIA arrests two ATM hackers in Islamabad

  • Afghanistan Corona cases rise to 996

    • Comments are Closed