OIC condemns unrelenting vicious Islamophobic campaign in India

| April 19, 2020
JEDDAH, Apr 19 (DNA): The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on

Sunday while condemning the increase in violence against Muslims in

India urged the New Delhi government to stop the ongoing Islamophobia

campaign maligning Muslims for spread of COVID-19.

 

The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization in

a tweet said Indian media is negatively profiling the Muslims in media

and subjecting them to discrimination and violence with impunity.

 

It said that Indian government must take urgent steps to stop the

growing tide of Islamophobia in India and protect the rights of its

persecuted Muslim minority as per its obligations under international

Human Rights law.

 

According to news reports extremist Hindus in India are taking advantage

of the coronavirus crisis these days, accusing Muslims of plotting

against the country and targeting them.

 

In February this year, 54 people were killed during anti-Muslims riots

in New Delhi complaining against modifying citizenship law. DNA

