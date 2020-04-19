OIC condemns unrelenting vicious Islamophobic campaign in India
JEDDAH, Apr 19 (DNA): The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on
Sunday while condemning the increase in violence against Muslims in
India urged the New Delhi government to stop the ongoing Islamophobia
campaign maligning Muslims for spread of COVID-19.
The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization in
a tweet said Indian media is negatively profiling the Muslims in media
and subjecting them to discrimination and violence with impunity.
It said that Indian government must take urgent steps to stop the
growing tide of Islamophobia in India and protect the rights of its
persecuted Muslim minority as per its obligations under international
Human Rights law.
According to news reports extremist Hindus in India are taking advantage
of the coronavirus crisis these days, accusing Muslims of plotting
against the country and targeting them.
In February this year, 54 people were killed during anti-Muslims riots
in New Delhi complaining against modifying citizenship law. DNA
