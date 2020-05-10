Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan extends suspension of domestic flights until May 13

| May 10, 2020
ISLAMABAD, MAY 10 –  Pakistan has extended suspension of domestic flights until May 13, its Civil Aviation Authority said Sunday.

A formal NOTAM has been issued by the CAA director for air transport in this regard. The suspension was previously extended until May 10.

Domestic flights in the country have been suspended since March 26. The measure was one of the several aimed at stopping the coronavirus spread.

However, the CAA said special flights and chartered planes are exempted from the restriction.

