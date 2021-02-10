Army chief visits Logistics installations in Rawalpindi

DNA

RAWALPINDI, FEB 10: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) visited Logistics installations in Rawalpindi, today.

COAS was briefed regarding various facilities being developed and upgradation of existing infrastructure. COAS appreciated performance and commitment in provision of top class facilities and services. COAS appreciated indigenous development & maintenance program of diverse equipment and concept of one window operation for enhance operational efficiency .

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistics Staff & Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi, Quarter Master General.