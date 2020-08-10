Army chief visits ISI Headquarters
ISLAMABAD, AUG 10 (DNA) – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Headquarters Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Islamabad.
COAS was given a detailed update on the internal and external security situation of the country. COAS appreciated the measures to optimize performance of ISI, ensuring that country responds effectively to threats across the spectrum.
Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General ISl. DNA
===========
« Senate Committee directs restart of local LPG production (Previous News)
(Next News) Ambassador of Saudi Arabia meets army chief »
Related News
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia meets army chief
ISLAMABAD, AUG 10 (DNA) – Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)Read More
Army chief visits ISI Headquarters
ISLAMABAD, AUG 10 (DNA) – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visitedRead More
Comments are Closed