Army chief visits ISI Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, AUG 10 (DNA) – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Headquarters Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Islamabad.

COAS was given a detailed update on the internal and external security situation of the country. COAS appreciated the measures to optimize performance of ISI, ensuring that country responds effectively to threats across the spectrum.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General ISl. DNA

