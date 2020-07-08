Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Army chief visits Corps Headquarters Peshawar

| July 8, 2020
DNA 8-8
DNA
Peshawar, 08 Jul 2020:* General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar today.
COAS was given detailed briefing on prevailing security situation, progress on development works & socio economic uplift in Tribal Districts.
COAS appreciated improved security situation and measures for better border management including fencing. COAS lauded security forces in assisting civil administration for fight against COVID-19; particularly the effective containment efforts.
Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

DNA 8-8

Army chief visits Corps Headquarters Peshawar

DNA Peshawar, 08 Jul 2020:* General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visitedRead More

kulbushan-750x369

Pakistan invited India to file review and reconsideration petition in Commander Kulbushan Jadhav Case  

DNA ISLAMABAD, JULY 8 –  Responding to media queries regarding today’s Press Briefing on theRead More

  • 26 outlaws including six POs held; stolen vehicle and narcotics recovered

  • Ladakh standoff exposes spinelessness of Indian army: AJK President

  • RCCI donates Oxygen cylinders to RIU

  • UN may meet fate of League of Nations if it fails to resolve Kashmir issue: Shehryar Afridi

  • Gangs of car lifters busted, eight cars recovered

  • Pak, Spain officials discuss various issues

  • Pak, Spain officials discuss various issues

  • Pesco advises people to adopt precautionary measures to avoid electrocution

    • Comments are Closed