Army chief visits Corps Headquarters Peshawar

DNA

Peshawar, 08 Jul 2020:* General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar today.

COAS was given detailed briefing on prevailing security situation, progress on development works & socio economic uplift in Tribal Districts.

COAS appreciated improved security situation and measures for better border management including fencing. COAS lauded security forces in assisting civil administration for fight against COVID-19; particularly the effective containment efforts.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.