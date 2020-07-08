Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan invited India to file review and reconsideration petition in Commander Kulbushan Jadhav Case  

| July 8, 2020
kulbushan-750x369

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JULY 8 –  Responding to media queries regarding today’s Press Briefing on the case of Indian intelligence agency RAW’s agent, Commander Kulbushan Jadhav, the Spokesperson said that Pakistan has invited India to file review and reconsideration petition after refusal by Commander Jadhav to do so.

 

The Spokesperson elaborated that mercy petition in Commander Jadhav case is a separate process that has nothing to do with the review and reconsideration. The review and reconsideration petition can be filed by (a) Commander Jadhav himself, (b) legally authorized representative, or (c) a consular officer of the Indian High Commission. While Commander Jadhav’s mercy petition is still pending, India is invited to file review and reconsideration petition to give effect to the Judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

 

The foregoing has been conveyed to India through diplomatic channels as well.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

kulbushan-750x369

Pakistan invited India to file review and reconsideration petition in Commander Kulbushan Jadhav Case  

DNA ISLAMABAD, JULY 8 –  Responding to media queries regarding today’s Press Briefing on theRead More

0

26 outlaws including six POs held; stolen vehicle and narcotics recovered

ISLAMABAD, JULY 8 (DNA) – Islamabad police have arrested 26 outlaws from various areas ofRead More

  • Ladakh standoff exposes spinelessness of Indian army: AJK President

  • RCCI donates Oxygen cylinders to RIU

  • UN may meet fate of League of Nations if it fails to resolve Kashmir issue: Shehryar Afridi

  • Gangs of car lifters busted, eight cars recovered

  • Pak, Spain officials discuss various issues

  • Pak, Spain officials discuss various issues

  • Pesco advises people to adopt precautionary measures to avoid electrocution

  • 40th meeting of national assembly standing committee on finance held

    • Comments are Closed