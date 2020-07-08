Pakistan invited India to file review and reconsideration petition in Commander Kulbushan Jadhav Case  

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JULY 8 – Responding to media queries regarding today’s Press Briefing on the case of Indian intelligence agency RAW’s agent, Commander Kulbushan Jadhav, the Spokesperson said that Pakistan has invited India to file review and reconsideration petition after refusal by Commander Jadhav to do so.

The Spokesperson elaborated that mercy petition in Commander Jadhav case is a separate process that has nothing to do with the review and reconsideration. The review and reconsideration petition can be filed by (a) Commander Jadhav himself, (b) legally authorized representative, or (c) a consular officer of the Indian High Commission. While Commander Jadhav’s mercy petition is still pending, India is invited to file review and reconsideration petition to give effect to the Judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The foregoing has been conveyed to India through diplomatic channels as well.