IUCPSS signs MoU with Elite Football League Pakistan

| September 20, 2020
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 20 (DNA) – Inter University Consortium for the promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)  with the Elite Football League Pakistan to promote sports among University students on modern lines and as per international standards.

According to the MOU, both the organizations would revolutionise country higher education sports by providing international  exposure to the universities atheletes and ensuring

scholarship for the talented sportsmen at international universities and other opportunities for the university players.

It was also agreed that both the organizations would undertake various steps for effective engagement of the youth through promoting Inter university sport activities and capacity building programmes.=DNA

