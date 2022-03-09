Anti-Corruption Establishment arrests official of revenue department

DNA

ATTOCK: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab in a raid arrested an official of the revenue department in Tehsil Pindi Gheb for allegedly taking a bribe from an applicant.

Muhammad Yousaf, a resident of Maira Sharif Pindi Gheb informed Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab’s Attock district office that he approached a revenue official (Patwari) named Ch. Saeed for mutation of sale of inheritance land but he demanded illegal gratification of Rs 22,000.

The deputy director Anti-Corruption Establishment attock Amjad Shehzad along with circle in charge Inspector Sanaullah during the campaign against corrupt govt officials on the instructions of Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab , Constables Owais, Wasim and Safdar headed by flanked with civil judge Pindi Gheb Asim Kareem conducted a raid and arrested the Ch. Saeed (Patwari) red-handed for taking the bribe and recovered the marked amount Rs. 22,000 from him.

A case was registered against the arrested official under Prevention of Anti-Corruption Act.