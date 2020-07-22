Ambassador of Qatar meets COAS Gen. Bajwa
DNA
RAWALPINDI, JUL 22 – Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Ambassador of Qatar called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest and cooperation in various fields were discussed. COAS congratulated the dignitary on assuming the office and hoped that Pak-Qatar relations will further prosper under his able leadership for the common goal of improved peace and stability in the region and increased economic prosperity.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.
« Actor Atiqa Odho takes fans back to 1993 (Previous News)
Related News
Provision of basic facilities to common man top priority of the govt: Asad
ISLAMABAD, JUL 22 (DNA) – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the provisionRead More
Ambassador of Qatar meets COAS Gen. Bajwa
DNA RAWALPINDI, JUL 22 – Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Ambassador of Qatar calledRead More
Comments are Closed