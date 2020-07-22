Provision of basic facilities to common man top priority of the govt: Asad

ISLAMABAD, JUL 22 (DNA) – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the provision of basic amenities to the common people is the chief policy objective of the PTI government. He said that basic amenities especially the continuous supply of Electricity is the special concern of parliament.

He expressed these views while chairing the meeting on the issues of Electricity Supply in KPK in the Parliament House.

The Speaker directed PESCO that the issues of load-shedding, overbilling, transformer installation and tripping of electricity be resolved at the earliest.

He expressed his concern over the unannounced load shedding in the province. He also directed the PESCO to resolve the overbilling issues especially faced by the farmers in the KPK.

He also expressed his concern that repairing of transformers be the priority of the PESCO as delay in repairing cause a lot of miseries to the common especially in this hot season.

He said that official in PESCO should be public friendly and resolve issues related with electricity matters.

The Members National Assembly expressed their appreciation for Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for taking keen interest to resolve the issues of masses. They expressed their deep concern over the inefficiencies of PESCO in the provision of uninterrupted supply of electricity in KPK.

They also apprised the meeting regarding issues of electricity n their constituency. They said that they have to face the embarrassment in front of their voters due to inefficiencies of PESCO.

The Speaker asked the members to present their issues in written so that these are taken up by PESCO and he directed the Chief Executive of PESCO to immediately address these issues.

Federal Minsiter for Power Division assured the august Committee that all issues related with Electricity in KPK will be resolved on priority basis.

He also said that government is fully cognizant of its responsibility to provide continues supply of electricity in KPk and other parts of the country as well. DNA

