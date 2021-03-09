Ambassador of Pakistan calls on Prime Minister Republic of Niger

ISLAMABAD, MAR 09 (DNA) – Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Ambassador of Pakistan paid a courtesy call on Brigi Rafini, Prime Minister Republic of Niger.

During the courtesy call, Ambassador conveyed a message of greetings and good will on behalf of Pakistani Leadership, says a press statement here on Tuesday.

Ambassador Sirohey briefed the Prime Minister on various areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. He informed about Pakistan’s food assistance program for Niger including arrival of two C-130s at Niger and PNS NASR carrying food assistance at Cotonou Port for Niger.

The Ambassador also informed the Prime Minister about Cash Assistance of FCFA 54 Million and 200 scholarships announced by the Foreign Minister of Pakistan. He further informed about the arrival of Pakistani Medical team in March to conduct Free Eye Surgery Camps & Training Workshops at Regional Hospital/ Medical Centers of Maradi and Agadez and National Hospital of Zinder.

The Honourable Prime Minister thanked brotherly people and government of Pakistan on this generous assistance. He appreciated the gesture of brotherly country and praised the role of Pakistan Embassy for urgent assistance in food, health and education sector. He asked the Envoy to convey a message of greetings and good will to the Prime Minister and people of Pakistan. = DNA

