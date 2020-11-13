Ahmed Rabei thanks PM Imran’s stance in favor of Palestine

ISLAMABAD, NOV 13 (DNA) – Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei has extended sincere thanks to Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for their continuous support to Palestine cause and highly appreciate Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on his recent statement, as Prime Minister said that “Our position about Israel is very clear, Pakistan can never recognize Israel” and the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah had made it clear long time ago that Israel would not be recognized until just and fair solution of the Palestinian problem is given; he categorically said, “Pakistan will never recognize Israel until just and fair solution of the Palestinian problem is given”.

I thank Excellency Imran Khan, and every single individual of Pakistan for supporting Palestine on the all the International Forums of the World.