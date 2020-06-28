Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

African football: The state of play amid coronavirus pandemic

| June 28, 2020
download (4)

DNA

Johannesburg, June 28 :Top African football officials will hold a video conference Tuesday to discuss the way forward amid the coronavirus pandemic, which halted football last March apart from in Burundi.

Issues to be discussed by CAF president Ahmad Ahmad and his executive include the 24-team Africa Cup of Nations, which is scheduled for Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

“We dearly want the Cup of Nations to go ahead as planned next January and February,” acting CAF general secretary Abdelmounaim Bah.

African countries have suffered to varying degrees from the pandemic with South Africa the hardest hit among those south of the Sahara.

By late Saturday the most industrialised country in the continent had reported 131,800 COVID-19 cases and 2,413 deaths.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

download (4)

African football: The state of play amid coronavirus pandemic

DNA Johannesburg, June 28 :Top African football officials will hold a video conference Tuesday toRead More

295223_9048399_updates

Depleted Pakistan squad leaves for England tour

LAHORE : A depleted Pakistan squad left for the tour of England on Sunday toRead More

  • Pakistan confirm 20-man squad which departs for England on Sunday

  • Australia, New Zealand to host 2023 Women’s Football World Cup

  • Liverpool’s Premier League win after 30 years makes fans forget social distancing

  • PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG) to meet tomorrow via video link

  • Hafeez tests negative just day after PCB positive result for COVID-19

  • Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

  • WWE star Undertaker announces ‘retirement’

  • Ricky Ponting pays tribute to Wasim Akram

    • Comments are Closed