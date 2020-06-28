KP Assembly speaker tested COVID-19 negative
DNA
PESHAWAR, Jun 28 : After having being tested COVID-19 positive twice, the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani has now been tested negative along with daughter and son-in-law.
In a tweet, he said that he along with his family have recovered from the infectious disease, adding that they adopted all precautionary measures and defeated the disease.
The Speaker expressed gratitude to his family members, friends and public for their good wishes and prayers.
He prayed for early recovery of all those who were being treated against the disease and urged masses to adopt precautionary measures to avert the infection.
Related News
KP Assembly speaker tested COVID-19 negative
DNA PESHAWAR, Jun 28 : After having being tested COVID-19 positive twice, the Speaker KhyberRead More
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allows PG continuing students to deposit fee till June 30
DNA ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has allowed its Post-Graduate continuing studentsRead More
Comments are Closed