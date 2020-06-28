Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

KP Assembly speaker tested COVID-19 negative

| June 28, 2020
DNA

PESHAWAR, Jun 28 : After having being tested COVID-19 positive twice, the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani has now been tested negative along with daughter and son-in-law.

In a tweet, he said that he along with his family have recovered from the infectious disease, adding that they adopted all precautionary measures and defeated the disease.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to his family members, friends and public for their good wishes and prayers.

He prayed for early recovery of all those who were being treated against the disease and urged masses to adopt precautionary measures to avert the infection.

