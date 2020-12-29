Afghan Minister for Industries, Commerce calls on Ali Haider Zaidi

DNA

ISLAMABAD, DEC 29 – Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry, Nisar Ahmad called on Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday.

The focus of the discussion between the two ministers was related to bilateral trade and enhancing cooperation through the ports.

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi informed Minister Nisar Ahmad about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of improving relations with Afghanistan.

Also, developing strong ties between the two brotherly countries were reaffirmed along with discussions over enhancing cooperation on maritime issues. Afghanistan’s Commerce and Industries Minister expressed keen interest in utilizing Gwadar Port while Federal Maritime Affairs Minister spoke about Pakistan’s desire to access the Central Asian markets via Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Commerce Minister Nisar Ahmad Faizi thanked Federal Minister Ali Zaidi for receiving him and looked forward to greater cooperation between the two countries in all spheres.