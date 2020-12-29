Politics of anarchy is an effort to halt progress: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, DEC 29 (DNA) – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has on Tuesday said that the politics of anarchy is an effort to halt the national progress but the era of corruption is a part of past and will not return.

The Punjab CM said in his statement that the former rulers are reaping what they sowed. He said the sole agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is to serve people and Pakistan is making progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Usman Buzdar said, “Implementation on the roadmap of progress is being done swiftly as the PTI government believes in performance. Those who raised hollow slogans are a part of past. 22 crore people will never support those who hinder the national progress.” = DNA

