919 new coronavirus cases swell Punjab’s tally to 22,037

919 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the total number of infections across the province to 22,037, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said 19 more deaths were reported, taking the total number of fatalities to 381.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 6,326 while a total of 217,726 tests have been conducted in the province so far, the department said.

The nationwide tally of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has surged past 61,000.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 36 more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of fatalities across the country to 1,260.

22,037 new coronavirus cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 24206 in Sindh, 8483 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3616 in Balochistan, 2015 in Islamabad, 651 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 219 in Azad Kashmir.

