RCCI pin high hopes on business friendly budget

RAWALPINDI, MAY 28 (DNA) – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has welcomed the release of refunds by the FBR. RCCI President Saboor Malik in a statement said that the refunds would help in retaining jobs and meet the liquidity shortages. He hoped that those who have not yet been given sales tax and income tax refunds would also be released soon.

While referring to RCCI’s delegation meeting with Chairperson FBR Nosheen Javed Amjad, he said that we shared the proposal document where all points were discussed in detail with the Chairperson.

We are happy that the response of the Chairperson to the suggestions was very positive. We were assured that these recommendations will be taken into consideration while finalizing the upcoming fiscal budget aiming to be business and investor friendly, he added.

RCCI chief said that the Chairperson FBR appreciated the RCCI efforts for convening all Pakistan Chambers President Summit via video link and formulating budget proposals through consultations.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said the government would have to come up with an extraordinary budget in view of the Corona epidemic and we expect relief packages for every sector.

He said that ground realities should be kept in mind while setting budget and revenue targets. All kinds of audits should be abolished, however, if required we suggest one audit in three years. The FBR should introduce such tax reforms to attract new taxpayers. The FBR will have to increase its capacity, he added.=DNA

