Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

40 inmates test positive in Karachi jail

| May 18, 2020
40 inmates test positive in Karachi jail - SAMAA - Google Chrome

ISLAMABAD, MAY 18 (DNA) – At least 40 inmates have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus in Karachi Central Jail.

Prisons Inspector-General Nusrat Mangan says all inmates and staff will be tested, adding that around 300 prisoners are being tested daily.

The senior police official said the affected prisoners have been isolated and tests are also being conducted in other jails of Sindh.

There are approximately 3,500 prisoners at the Karachi Central Jail.=DNA

=============

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

Dr Ishrat unveils govt’s economic revival plan in wake of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, MAY 18 (DNA) – Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms & Austerity DrRead More

0030c7b8-b476-402b-9821-1facc23f1cc1

Indonesian Embassy facilitates repatriation of its stranded citizens in Pakistan

  Out of the 182 Indonesian Citizens 136 came to Pakistan to attend the TablighiRead More

  • RCCI urges Punjab Govt to resolve flour mills issues

  • 40 inmates test positive in Karachi jail

  • 15 trains to resume services from May 20

  • ICCI urges Govt. to accept demands of Flour Millers

  • President FPCCI seeks waiver of Employer’s contribution on EOBI and Social Security during Covid-19 lockdown period

  • Corona relief tiger force to write history of serving the nation: Usman Dar

  • Take a trip around Quaid-e-Azam’s London residence

  • UN failed to fulfil responsibilities on Kashmir: Masood

    • Comments are Closed