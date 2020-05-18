40 inmates test positive in Karachi jail
ISLAMABAD, MAY 18 (DNA) – At least 40 inmates have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus in Karachi Central Jail.
Prisons Inspector-General Nusrat Mangan says all inmates and staff will be tested, adding that around 300 prisoners are being tested daily.
The senior police official said the affected prisoners have been isolated and tests are also being conducted in other jails of Sindh.
There are approximately 3,500 prisoners at the Karachi Central Jail.=DNA
